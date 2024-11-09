Able Wealth Management LLC Has $253,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Able Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centennial Bank AR acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $184.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.21. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.