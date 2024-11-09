Able Wealth Management LLC Has $332,000 Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Able Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 25.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BIL stock opened at $91.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.63. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $91.21 and a one year high of $91.85.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

