Able Wealth Management LLC Makes New $634,000 Investment in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 57,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 34,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSB opened at $45.90 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $43.44 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.89.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.1577 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

