abrdn Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

abrdn Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 216.46 ($2.82) and traded as high as GBX 220 ($2.86). abrdn Asian Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 220 ($2.86), with a volume of 307,782 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £341.68 million, a PE ratio of 782.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 216.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 214.20.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a GBX 2.55 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. abrdn Asian Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,285.71%.

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. It is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Asia Pacific Region. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

