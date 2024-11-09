Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Acquires 180 Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XNTK. SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,576,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 1,151.7% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 23,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after buying an additional 21,882 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 297.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 17.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 79,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,557,000 after purchasing an additional 11,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinion Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $2,200,000.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XNTK traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $207.17. The stock had a trading volume of 7,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,731. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.91. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $142.52 and a 52-week high of $207.80. The stock has a market cap of $903.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.53.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Profile

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

