Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $15,968,095. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 42,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,968,637.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,987,070.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,321,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,968,095. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,748 shares of company stock valued at $14,274,431 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,719,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,338,074. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $56.06 and a 12-month high of $73.53. The company has a market cap of $275.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.44.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.17%.

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.