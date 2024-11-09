Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Raises Position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,619 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF comprises 0.6% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,964,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,182,000 after purchasing an additional 309,915 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,678,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,107,000 after purchasing an additional 55,014 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 779,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,470,000 after acquiring an additional 42,506 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 592,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,914,000 after buying an additional 72,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 74.0% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 537,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,435,000 after buying an additional 228,654 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

BILS stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.24. The stock had a trading volume of 335,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,085. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $98.89 and a 52-week high of $99.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.27.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

