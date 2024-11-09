Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 39 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 992 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 61 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $555.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $614.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $472.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.63.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $7.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $589.26. 2,713,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,268,716. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $184.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $507.79 and its 200-day moving average is $482.47. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.66 and a 52 week high of $598.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.47 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 35.21%.

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,416 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.36, for a total value of $3,826,245.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,358,685.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total value of $1,061,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,095 shares in the company, valued at $5,359,435.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.36, for a total value of $3,826,245.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,358,685.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,390 shares of company stock worth $6,656,119 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

