Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.57 and last traded at $22.53, with a volume of 36254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.30.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Down 0.0 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.04.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Adams Diversified Equity Fund news, Director Jane Musser Nelson purchased 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,051.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,059.58. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jane Musser Nelson acquired 1,155 shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.69 per share, with a total value of $25,051.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,059.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic A. Escherich sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $208,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,482.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adams Diversified Equity Fund
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile
Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Adams Diversified Equity Fund
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/4 – 11/8
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Trump’s Return: Which Sectors Will Benefit Most?
Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.