Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.57 and last traded at $22.53, with a volume of 36254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.30.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Down 0.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adams Diversified Equity Fund news, Director Jane Musser Nelson purchased 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,051.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,059.58. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jane Musser Nelson acquired 1,155 shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.69 per share, with a total value of $25,051.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,059.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic A. Escherich sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $208,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,482.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 2,789.5% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 413,023 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,905,000 after buying an additional 398,729 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,537 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,108,000 after buying an additional 26,936 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 101,313 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $655,000. Finally, Bensler LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 583,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,575,000 after acquiring an additional 48,581 shares during the last quarter. 28.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

