Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2024

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPTGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08, reports. The firm had revenue of $46.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.59 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 126.49% and a negative return on equity of 60.99%. Adaptive Biotechnologies updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

Shares of ADPT opened at $5.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average of $4.14. The company has a market cap of $858.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.45. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $6.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on ADPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Adaptive Biotechnologies

Institutional Trading of Adaptive Biotechnologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,008.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,262,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,530,000 after buying an additional 8,426,580 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 14,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 50.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,912,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,709 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 8.1% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,412,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,311,000 after purchasing an additional 850,704 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 7,733,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,597,000 after buying an additional 834,253 shares during the period. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

(Get Free Report)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.