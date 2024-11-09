AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NYSEARCA:VICE) Stock Price Up 0.8% – Should You Buy?

AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NYSEARCA:VICE – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.75 and last traded at $32.75. 898 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.48.

AdvisorShares Vice ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.45 and its 200-day moving average is $29.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.93.

About AdvisorShares Vice ETF

The AdvisorShares Vice ETF (VICE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US companies involved in alcohol and tobacco, food and beverage, and gaming-related activities. VICE was launched on Dec 12, 2017 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

