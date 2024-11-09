AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc cut its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 353,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 69,676 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Xylem were worth $47,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Xylem by 105.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 14,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 54,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 339,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,846,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XYL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.17.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL opened at $124.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.96. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.61 and a 1 year high of $146.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.11. Xylem had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

