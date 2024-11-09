AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Grows Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 217,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 11,428 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $35,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DRI. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 1,690.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $168.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.16 and a 200-day moving average of $153.22. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.87 and a 52-week high of $176.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.31.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.08). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 49.46%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 42,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $7,279,747.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,075,040.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 42,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $7,279,747.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,685 shares in the company, valued at $10,075,040.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 3,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.43, for a total value of $542,587.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,911.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,265 shares of company stock worth $10,116,030 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DRI. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $159.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $192.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.13.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

