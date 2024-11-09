AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Has $14.58 Million Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc reduced its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 23.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 563,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,073 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Avantor were worth $14,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Avantor by 12.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 81,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Avantor by 1.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 71,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the first quarter valued at $250,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 15.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 679,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,383,000 after acquiring an additional 92,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

Avantor stock opened at $22.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.35.

In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $88,336.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,544 shares in the company, valued at $740,372.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

