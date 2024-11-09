AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Has $22.62 Million Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lowered its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $22,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth $102,117,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 795.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 160,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,190,000 after acquiring an additional 142,348 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 179.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 216,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,258,000 after acquiring an additional 138,808 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 51.9% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 240,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,497,000 after acquiring an additional 81,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3,517.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 80,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,701,000 after purchasing an additional 78,748 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVY. UBS Group cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $207.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Avery Dennison from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.96.

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In related news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 10,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $2,129,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,745,870.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.82, for a total transaction of $620,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at $62,896,857.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 10,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $2,129,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,745,870.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,108 shares of company stock valued at $8,561,057 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:AVY opened at $205.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.01. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $176.78 and a 1 year high of $233.48.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.01. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 42.26%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

