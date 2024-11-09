AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Has $32.23 Million Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc cut its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 784,712 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 154,007 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $32,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 61.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,422,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,886 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,709,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,332,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,333 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3,234.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,100,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,971 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 680.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 803,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,804,000 after purchasing an additional 700,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,429,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,550,000 after purchasing an additional 587,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $45.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.73 and a 200-day moving average of $38.99. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $24.61 and a one year high of $48.35.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 66.14%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

