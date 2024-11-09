AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Has $95.15 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,405 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 1.3% of AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $95,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $27,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 61.2% in the third quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Argus raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.72.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $199.57 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.85 and a 12-month high of $207.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.58 and a 200-day moving average of $180.61. The company has a market capitalization of $352.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.63.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.28 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 226.99% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 227.78%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

