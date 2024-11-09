Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Receives C$75.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$74.38.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AFN shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$79.00 to C$77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC decreased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$72.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th.

AFN opened at C$52.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.35. Ag Growth International has a twelve month low of C$45.96 and a twelve month high of C$64.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$52.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$52.58.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.67 by C($0.25). The firm had revenue of C$351.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$397.51 million. Ag Growth International had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 2.13%. Analysts predict that Ag Growth International will post 6.5761006 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.47%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

