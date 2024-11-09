Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Director Sells $52,120.00 in Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) Director John Mutch sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.24, for a total transaction of $52,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,737,837.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, August 29th, John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.69, for a total value of $113,690.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AGYS opened at $118.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.51 and its 200 day moving average is $102.83. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.52 and a 52 week high of $125.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 0.85.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.54 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 37.54% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Agilysys by 12.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,976,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,530,000 after buying an additional 217,008 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 938,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,689,000 after purchasing an additional 17,898 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Agilysys by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 722,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,920,000 after acquiring an additional 87,549 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in Agilysys by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 675,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Agilysys by 5.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 403,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,970,000 after acquiring an additional 20,703 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Agilysys from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up from $132.00) on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilysys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.80.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

