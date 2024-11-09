AIA Group Ltd Acquires 4,210 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 279.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 89.2% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Honeywell International by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $214.00 to $213.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $223.00 to $217.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.9 %

HON opened at $219.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.49. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $183.20 and a 52 week high of $222.98. The stock has a market cap of $142.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.19%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

