AIA Group Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

AIA Group Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 54,778 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vale in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC bought a new stake in Vale in the third quarter worth $118,000. Vawter Financial Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vale during the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vale during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

VALE opened at $10.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $16.08. The stock has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average of $11.21.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Vale had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 22.59%. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VALE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Vale from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Vale from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Vale from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.17.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

