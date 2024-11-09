AIA Group Ltd Decreases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

AIA Group Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,657 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,433 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 510.9% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 837 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.7% in the first quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 136,490 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,701,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on DIS. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.05.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $99.04 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $83.91 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

