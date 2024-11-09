AIA Group Ltd Raises Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in FMC by 250.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in FMC during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in FMC by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 1,282.3% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Stock Down 1.9 %

FMC stock opened at $59.69 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $68.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 34.93%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FMC shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on FMC from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on FMC from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FMC

FMC Company Profile

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.