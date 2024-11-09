Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Receives Hold Rating from Loop Capital

Loop Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Loop Capital currently has a $22.50 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $22.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Transport Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ATSG stock opened at $22.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.01. Air Transport Services Group has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $22.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $488.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Air Transport Services Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATSG. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter worth about $45,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 144.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter worth about $73,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Air Transport Services Group

(Get Free Report)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.