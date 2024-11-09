Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Issues Earnings Results

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

AKRO stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.45. 811,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,404. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 24.89 and a quick ratio of 24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of -0.26. Akero Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $37.00.

Insider Transactions at Akero Therapeutics

In other Akero Therapeutics news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 1,738 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $45,500.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 605,417 shares in the company, valued at $15,849,817.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 1,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $45,500.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 605,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,849,817.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William Richard White sold 75,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $2,045,076.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,133.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 428,397 shares of company stock worth $12,997,971 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

