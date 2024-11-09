Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.04), reports. The company had revenue of C$492.35 million for the quarter. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 17.72%.

Alamos Gold Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of TSE AGI opened at C$26.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$27.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.10. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of C$15.27 and a 12 month high of C$29.66.

Alamos Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alamos Gold

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Senior Officer Adrian Paulse sold 15,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.80, for a total value of C$386,193.50. In other news, Senior Officer John Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.28, for a total value of C$380,426.68. Also, Senior Officer Adrian Paulse sold 15,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.80, for a total transaction of C$386,193.50. Insiders sold a total of 69,166 shares of company stock worth $1,819,560 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on AGI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. CIBC boosted their price target on Alamos Gold from C$25.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.80.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

