Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.92 EPS

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by ($0.92), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,100.48% and a negative return on equity of 110.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($10.25) EPS.

Aligos Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGS traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.19. 108,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,795. Aligos Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $32.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average of $12.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its drug candidate, ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

