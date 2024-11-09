Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.13) by $0.45, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $43.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.11 million. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 61.22% and a negative net margin of 61.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.20) EPS. Allbirds updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

Allbirds Stock Performance

Allbirds stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.95. 259,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,774. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.94. Allbirds has a 1 year low of $7.87 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The company has a market capitalization of $62.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allbirds

In other Allbirds news, CEO Joseph Vernachio sold 2,367 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $28,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,432. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joseph Vernachio sold 2,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $28,404.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,536 shares in the company, valued at $522,432. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy O. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $29,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,742 shares of company stock worth $68,404. Corporate insiders own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

About Allbirds

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

