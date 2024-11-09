Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Alpha Pro Tech Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of APT opened at $5.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $62.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of -0.73. Alpha Pro Tech has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $6.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.63.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.29 million during the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 7.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpha Pro Tech

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Pro Tech

In other Alpha Pro Tech news, Director David R. Garcia sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $27,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,413 shares in the company, valued at $51,583.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APT. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech during the first quarter worth $91,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech during the third quarter worth $326,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 226.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 90,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 62,437 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 37.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 125,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 33,782 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 893.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 120,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 108,181 shares during the period. 22.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply segments.

