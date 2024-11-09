Altus Group Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:AIF)

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

AIF opened at C$56.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$54.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$52.12. Altus Group has a one year low of C$35.29 and a one year high of C$59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 943.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.82.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.23. Altus Group had a return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of C$206.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$132.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altus Group will post 1.7263823 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Brennan sold 18,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.32, for a total value of C$1,026,241.32. In related news, Director William Brennan sold 18,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.32, for a total value of C$1,026,241.32. Also, Senior Officer Kimberly Carter sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total value of C$59,400.00. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

AIF has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Altus Group from C$59.00 to C$51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$56.22.

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

