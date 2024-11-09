Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.21.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AS shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Amer Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura Securities raised shares of Amer Sports to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Get Amer Sports alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Amer Sports

Institutional Trading of Amer Sports

Amer Sports Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amer Sports during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Amer Sports in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Dnca Finance purchased a new position in Amer Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Amer Sports during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amer Sports during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. 40.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AS opened at $19.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.54. Amer Sports has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $19.73.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Amer Sports had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $993.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.59 million. Amer Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amer Sports will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amer Sports

(Get Free Report

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amer Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amer Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.