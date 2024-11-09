American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $161.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

American States Water Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $86.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.49. American States Water has a 52 week low of $66.03 and a 52 week high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.71.

Get American States Water alerts:

American States Water Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.4655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is 62.63%.

Insider Transactions at American States Water

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $40,445.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,519 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,801.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

View Our Latest Report on American States Water

American States Water Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.