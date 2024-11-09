Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 970 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $612,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $2,957,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 84.8% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 115.1% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.9% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 67,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,224,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $362.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.50.

Amgen Stock Up 1.0 %

AMGN stock opened at $325.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.60. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.52 and a 12 month high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 168.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.24%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

