Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises 1.2% of Equitable Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $18,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth about $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 675.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 40.2% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total value of $4,477,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,093 shares in the company, valued at $13,229,149.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total value of $4,477,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,093 shares in the company, valued at $13,229,149.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total transaction of $2,238,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,334.21. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,495 shares of company stock worth $25,229,958 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.9 %

Analog Devices stock opened at $225.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.69. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $166.78 and a one year high of $244.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.80.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

