Analysts Set Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Price Target at $38.90

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.80.

INVH has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $33.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.05. The firm has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.02. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 157.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 669,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,852,000 after acquiring an additional 36,951 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 173,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after buying an additional 62,547 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,056,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,632,000 after acquiring an additional 131,068 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,635,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 321.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 566,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,686,000 after acquiring an additional 431,735 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

