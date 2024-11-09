Analyzing Clover Leaf Capital (CLOE) & Its Competitors

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Clover Leaf Capital and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Clover Leaf Capital N/A -$1.05 million -54.35 Clover Leaf Capital Competitors $4.22 billion $97.61 million -12.26

Clover Leaf Capital’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Clover Leaf Capital. Clover Leaf Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Clover Leaf Capital and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clover Leaf Capital N/A N/A -9.57% Clover Leaf Capital Competitors -121.52% -53.04% -23.33%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

18.5% of Clover Leaf Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 81.2% of Clover Leaf Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Clover Leaf Capital has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clover Leaf Capital’s competitors have a beta of 1.01, meaning that their average stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Clover Leaf Capital competitors beat Clover Leaf Capital on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

Clover Leaf Capital Company Profile

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies operating in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

