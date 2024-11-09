Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$43.00 to C$44.00. The company traded as high as C$44.36 and last traded at C$44.36, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$43.80.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$58.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.57.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.32%.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
