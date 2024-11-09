Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stock Position Increased by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AON by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,661,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,894,053,000 after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in AON by 2.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,552,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,685,183,000 after buying an additional 309,702 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,405,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,449,000 after buying an additional 52,099 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of AON by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 3,010,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,623,000 after acquiring an additional 883,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of AON by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,805,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,151,000 after acquiring an additional 127,173 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

AON Price Performance

NYSE AON opened at $383.72 on Friday. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $268.06 and a 1 year high of $389.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $82.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91.

AON Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AON from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of AON from $338.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AON from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on AON from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $359.19.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AON

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.