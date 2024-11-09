Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Has $2.40 Million Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 581.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,583 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,589 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 168.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 741,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,772,000 after buying an additional 464,981 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 38.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,592,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,655,000 after buying an additional 446,073 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 2,813.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 378,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,815,000 after buying an additional 365,853 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at about $60,424,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at about $35,970,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Owens Corning from $213.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Owens Corning from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on Owens Corning from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Owens Corning from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.62.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:OC opened at $190.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.64. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $121.08 and a 1 year high of $193.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.41.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.37. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,051 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $538,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,074,443.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,050 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $518,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,222,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,051 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $538,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,074,443.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.