Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Has $23.44 Million Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 2,952.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares during the quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $23,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 242.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 244.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTD has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $1,400.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,510.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,363.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total transaction of $1,422,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,459.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,310.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.16. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $953.28 and a 52 week high of $1,546.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,398.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1,400.25.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.00 by $0.21. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 575.61% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $954.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.93 million. Analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

