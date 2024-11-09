Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Has $48.78 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,847 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up 1.2% of Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $48,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 1.7% during the third quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 1.7% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 42.5% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 3.8% during the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 6.6% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FI. Stephens lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fiserv from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Fiserv from $190.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Fiserv from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.25.

In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,211.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $3,959,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,005,424.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,890 shares of company stock worth $46,968,117 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $210.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $119.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.39. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.42 and a 52 week high of $212.84.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

