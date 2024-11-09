Arcellx, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Business Highlights

Arcellx, Inc., a biotechnology company focused on innovative immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases, recently disclosed its financial outcomes for the quarter ended on September 30, 2024. The company unveiled its financial data along with key business advancements in a press release on November 7, 2024.

In a notable announcement, Arcellx revealed a median progression-free survival of 30.2 months in its Phase 1 study of anito-cel, a treatment under investigation for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma patients. The company highlighted promising results from its iMMagine-1 Phase 2 study, demonstrating a 95% overall response rate and a 62% complete response or stringent complete response rate at a median follow-up of 10.3 months.

Furthermore, there have been no instances of delayed neurotoxicities observed so far with anito-cel, demonstrating its tolerability across multiple studies involving over 140 dosed patients. Arcellx’s collaboration with Kite, a Gilead Company, positions the company for a strong commercial launch once regulatory approvals are obtained.

Financially, as of September 30, 2024, Arcellx reported having cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaling $676.7 million, anticipated to sustain its operations through 2027. The company’s collaboration revenue experienced a significant increase, reaching $26.0 million for the quarter, attributed to expanding partnerships such as the license agreement with Kite Pharma, Inc.

Expenses showed a decline in research and development costs as well as a rise in general and administrative expenses compared to the prior period. Net losses for the quarter were reported at $25.9 million, a decrease from the corresponding timeframe in 2023.

An upcoming webcast event on December 9, 2024, will provide detailed insights into the clinical results from Arcellx’s Phase 1 and iMMagine-1 trials. The company’s bold approach in advancing cell therapies underscores its commitment to addressing unmet medical needs and delivering potentially groundbreaking treatments to patients.

