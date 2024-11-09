Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Declares Special Dividend of $5.00

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) declared a special dividend on Thursday, November 7th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 5.00 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $101.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $72.85 and a 1 year high of $116.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.95.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 33.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,174,191.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,723,476.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACGL shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.88.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

