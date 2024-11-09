Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Earns “Neutral” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their neutral rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

RCUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Arcus Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

Shares of Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.06. Arcus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $20.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.89.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.06. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 102.66% and a negative return on equity of 44.90%. The business had revenue of $48.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Arcus Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 40,904.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

