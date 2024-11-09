Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Announces Earnings Results

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $44.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.05 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 145.41% and a negative net margin of 150.51%.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.82. 4,257,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,267,758. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 8.19 and a current ratio of 8.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.31. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $13.17.

In other news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 5,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $43,530.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,409.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, SVP Larry Todd Edwards sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $37,287.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,716.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 5,015 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $43,530.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,409.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,094 shares of company stock valued at $492,157 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

