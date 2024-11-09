Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.230-1.370 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.8 billion-$5.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.8 billion.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARDT. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Ardent Health Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Ardent Health Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ardent Health Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.64.

Shares of ARDT traded down $1.17 on Friday, hitting $16.37. 383,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,187. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Ardent Health Partners has a one year low of $14.57 and a one year high of $20.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.42.

Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ardent Health Partners will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ardent Health Partners, Inc owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

