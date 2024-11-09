argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Upgraded to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $715.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $439.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on argenx from $553.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of argenx from $585.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on argenx from $547.00 to $639.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $533.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.50.

ARGX opened at $596.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -677.27 and a beta of 0.61. argenx has a 52 week low of $327.73 and a 52 week high of $611.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $547.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $473.75.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $588.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.29 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that argenx will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of argenx by 15.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 223,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,073,000 after buying an additional 29,810 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in argenx by 66.4% during the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 596,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,766,000 after purchasing an additional 159,480 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in argenx in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,570,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in argenx by 2.2% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 165,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

