Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Downgraded to Neutral Rating by Bank of America

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $15.00. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Craig Hallum cut Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Arhaus from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Arhaus from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Arhaus in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Shares of ARHS opened at $9.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 2.58. Arhaus has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $19.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $319.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.94 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arhaus will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Arhaus by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,387,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,518,000 after acquiring an additional 463,749 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 120.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,060,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,554 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arhaus by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,813,000 after buying an additional 8,824 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Arhaus by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,371,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,884,000 after buying an additional 32,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arhaus by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,261,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

