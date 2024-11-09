ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.07 and last traded at $33.03, with a volume of 28126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.83.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.40. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 2.03.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 54,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 45,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 15,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $48,000.

About ARK Fintech Innovation ETF

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.