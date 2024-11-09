ARK Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 760 Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTRN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Materion by 8.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Materion by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 18,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Materion in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Materion during the first quarter worth approximately $897,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Materion by 19.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.
Materion Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $119.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Materion Co. has a 1-year low of $96.18 and a 1-year high of $145.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.71 and its 200-day moving average is $110.45.
Materion Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.21%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.
Materion Profile
Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.
